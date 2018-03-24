        <
          Sources: Middle Tennessee State reach deal with Nick McDevitt

          10:05 AM ET
          • Jeff GoodmanESPN Insider
          UNC Asheville's Nick McDevitt has agreed to a five-year deal to become the head coach at Middle Tennessee State, multiple sources told ESPN.

          McDevitt, 38, has won at least 20 games in three consecutive seasons at Asheville. He went to the NCAA tourney in 2016, the CIT in 2017 and the NIT this past season.

          McDevitt had been an assistant coach at Asheville since 2001 when he was elevated to the head spot in 2013.

          McDevitt replaces Kermit Davis, who left earlier this month to become the head coach at Ole Miss. Middle Tennessee State went 25-8 this past season and earned a spot in the NIT.

