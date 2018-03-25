Tubby Smith is on the verge of coaching his alma mater.

Sources told ESPN that Smith, 66, who was fired earlier this month after a two-year stint at Memphis, is expected to become the coach at High Point -- where he played from 1969 to 1973.

This will be Smith's seventh head-coaching job in the college ranks. He previously coached at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis. Smith was 40-26 in two seasons at Memphis, including 21-13 this season.

High Point was 14-16 (9-9 Big South) this season.

Sources told ESPN that Andre Fox, the team's leading scorer, has been denied his release after requesting to transfer. Fox averaged 15.7 points per game as a junior.