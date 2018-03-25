        <
        >

          Tubby Smith expected to become coach at High Point

          2:15 PM ET
          • Jeff GoodmanESPN Insider
            Close
            • Joined ESPN as a college basketball Insider in June 2013
            • Previously wrote for CBSSports.com and FOXSports.com
            Follow on Twitter

          Tubby Smith is on the verge of coaching his alma mater.

          Sources told ESPN that Smith, 66, who was fired earlier this month after a two-year stint at Memphis, is expected to become the coach at High Point -- where he played from 1969 to 1973.

          This will be Smith's seventh head-coaching job in the college ranks. He previously coached at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis. Smith was 40-26 in two seasons at Memphis, including 21-13 this season.

          High Point was 14-16 (9-9 Big South) this season.

          Sources told ESPN that Andre Fox, the team's leading scorer, has been denied his release after requesting to transfer. Fox averaged 15.7 points per game as a junior.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.