Villanova and the familiar path back to the Final Four

BOSTON -- Maybe Villanova's 134th win in the past four seasons will convince everyone: The Wildcats don't rattle.

On Friday, West Virginia tried to punk Villanova, pressuring the Wildcats for 94 feet, blocking shots, talking trash. The Mountaineers lost by 12.

On Saturday, Texas Tech used a little psychological warfare, blasting music and warming up in the hallway in front of an open Villanova locker room.

On Sunday, Villanova advanced to its second Final Four in three seasons.

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo goes to the basket Sunday against Texas Tech. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats staved off several Texas Tech second-half runs and overcame a poor shooting effort to beat the Red Raiders in the Elite Eight 71-59.

It wasn't Villanova's best effort of the tournament by any stretch, but after an early 9-1 start by Texas Tech, the Wildcats never lost their grip on the game. A timely 3-pointer or offensive rebound, a key defensive stop or turnover, and a seven-point lead went back to nine, or an 11-point lead went back to 13.

Much of the composure comes from the Villanova culture within the program, but it's exemplified by point guard Jalen Brunson. Perhaps the late-season favorite for the Wooden Award and under control at all times, Brunson is at the crux of most back-breaking plays by Villanova.

"He has a great temperament as a point guard," guard Phil Booth said. "He's very composed at all times. Up 20, down 20, he's the same guy. You need your point guard to be that way. That's something you can rely on, trust on. He's going to make the right play, whether up 10, down 10. That's what he did tonight. Whenever he had to take a shot, he shot it. Whenever he had to make a pass, he passed it. That's just kind of how he plays."

A rare display of emotion on the court from Brunson came in the first half, after Mikal Bridges drove the baseline and put up an ill-advised left-handed runner that didn't have much of a chance of going in. After Villanova grabbed the defensive rebound on the ensuing possession, Brunson let Bridges know he wasn't happy about the shot. Seconds later, Brunson penetrated the lane and found Bridges on a backdoor cut for a dunk.

Mistakes aren't dwelled upon with Villanova.

"We just [keep] our composure," forward Eric Paschall said of Villanova's attitude on Friday. "We don't really say anything. Stick together. Attitude, that's one of our main things to say. We take pride in it. I get mad on the court, but I gotta say attitude. You can always control your attitude. It just means onto the next play."

There's a difference with this year's team and previous Villanova outfits. The Wildcats shot just 4-for-24 from 3-point range on Sunday; in the past, that was a death sentence for Villanova. A bad shooting night, and the Wildcats were sent home in March. That's not the case this season. They dominated Texas Tech on the glass, getting 20 offensive rebounds. They have guys who can score at the rim and in transition.

Most importantly, they defend.

"Once we feel we're getting stops defensively, that's when we start going, playing real well," Bridges said earlier this weekend. "We realize when we're on the defensive end and they're not scoring and we're playing tough and we start making shots, everything starts coming together."

A Villanova team that is comfortable playing a grind-it-out game who can win an Elite Eight game by 12 points even on an awful shooting night? The Wildcats relish that sort of challenge.

"We live for games like this," Bridges said on Sunday. "We practice when we don't make shots. It don't affect us when we miss shots. We know we're going to go out there and get a stop. And that's what we did."

In San Antonio, Villanova's opponents will try the same tricks. They'll attempt to take the Wildcats out of their game and out of sync. They'll try to take away the 3-point shot and think that will end the Wildcats' hopes of a title.

But Villanova has seen it before.

And if it takes two national championships in three years to convince everyone, the Wildcats will be just fine with that.