Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said Sunday he wished he "could have done better" in handling a postgame interview after the Seminoles' season-ending loss to Michigan on Saturday.

In the moments after a 58-54 loss to the Wolverines on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament's West Regional final, Hamilton was asked by CBS reporter Dana Jacobson about the decision not to foul the Wolverines in the final 11 seconds while trailing by only four points.

Hamilton initially appeared confused, then after Jacobson reiterated her question, Hamilton asked, "You think that the game came down to the final seconds of the game?" When Jacobson asked again why the decision was made not to foul, Hamilton said "the game was over." As the line of questioning continued, Hamilton appeared frustrated before eventually elaborating on the game itself and giving credit to Michigan for the way it played.

The exchange sparked conversation on social media. Hamilton on Sunday issued the following statement:

"I am so proud of this team. Last night our players fought hard, like they have all season, and especially during our NCAA Tournament run.

"I have been a head basketball coach for a long time, and this group represented the very best college athletics has to offer in their connectedness, selflessness and love for one another," Hamilton said. "The intense rush of emotions in our locker room after the game reflected this, and I was impacted by it.

"In the minutes immediately following I was interviewed by Dana Jacobson of CBS. I did not initially respond to her questions as I would have liked, and she was doing her job in asking them.

"The combination of the drama and the raw emotion of athletics and the critical analysis of it make for compelling television but not always for level-headed interviews with the participants who must immediately manage both. I wish I could have done better.

"I would like to again congratulate Coach [John] Beilein and the University of Michigan on a fine effort. We wish them the very best in San Antonio!"

Early Sunday morning, Jacobson commented on the exchange via her Twitter account:

Coach Hamilton spoke to me minutes after an emotional @FSUHoops loss. It was the right question to ask. He showed emotion & I appreciate him talking through it w/me instead of walking off. He was nothing but professional w/me throughout this weekend as I believe I was with them. — Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) March 25, 2018

Sunday marked the first Elite Eight appearance in 25 years for the Seminoles (23-12).