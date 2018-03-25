Kansas takes a memorable route to the Final Four with OT thriller over Duke

Devonte' Graham finds Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, who drains a 3-pointer to tie the game at 72-72 and send it into overtime. (0:21)

OMAHA, Neb. -- If ever a college basketball game deserved five more minutes, it was this one.

And to top off a string of unbelievable upsets, this increasingly unforgettable NCAA tournament finally delivered a classic heavyweight thriller as well on Sunday.

Kansas 85, Duke 81.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk celebrates as the Jayhawks head to the Final Four.

"I'm very proud to be part of the game," said Kansas coach Bill Self. "An epic game. One of the best, if not the best, I've ever been a part of."

Grayson Allen's near game winner as regulation expired rolled off the backboard, around the rim and out, paving the way for the Jayhawks to pull away from Duke in overtime and punch their ticket to the Final Four in San Antonio.

In a showdown loaded with future NBA talent, mostly on the Duke side, it was a pair of often overlooked Jayhawks who made the biggest difference.

Malik Newman, who had transferred to Kansas from Mississippi State before this season, proved to be the best player on the floor.

And teammate Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, a native of Ukraine, delivered a gritty defensive performance guarding Marvin Bagley III before drilling the game's biggest shot.

Newman poured in 32 points, and he scored all 13 of Kansas' points in overtime. All game, Newman found creases in the Duke zone and open shots from the corner. From the corner, he nailed a 3 early in overtime, giving Kansas control of the game for good.

As big as that shot was, Mykhailiuk's 3 from the wing to tie Duke with 26 seconds remaining in regulation was even bigger. Mykhailiuk, who was tasked with guarding Bagley on the block despite conceding 3 inches, finished with 10 rebounds, the same as Bagley, who had 16 points and got off only nine shots.

With so much focus on defense, Mykhailiuk, Kansas' 3-point ace this season, struggled to find his groove offensively. But after misfiring on two wide-open 3s in the closing minutes, Mykhailiuk stepped up to the arc again and canned a 3.

Allen, who had fouled out Kansas center Udoka Azubuike a few moments earlier, held the ball out front for the final shot. But just when the ball seemed to be going in, it rolled back out.