Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III said he wasn't ready to make a decision on whether he will head to the NBA.

"I'm not even thinking about it right now," Bagley said after Duke's Elite Eight loss to Kansas on Sunday. "This loss is tough, especially playing in a big tournament like this. This is all that's on my mind right now. Whatever happens after this, we'll see. We'll sit down talk about it and take it day by day."

Multiple sources have told ESPN that he will leave college after one season. The 6-foot-10 Bagley is considered by NBA executives as a high-lottery pick and could even be selected first overall in June's draft.

Bagley had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 85-81 regional final loss. He finished the season averaging 21.2 ppg and 11.1 rpg.