Oklahoma sophomore guard Kameron McGusty announced Monday that he will be transferring from the Sooners.

McGusty, who started 25 games over the past two seasons, averaged eight points a game this year.

McGusty is the third Sooner to leave the program since Oklahoma was knocked out of the NCAA tournament in the first round by Rhode Island.

Freshman point guard Trae Young left to enter the NBA draft, while reserve guard Jordan Shepherd said he would be transferring, too.