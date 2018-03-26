        <
        >

          Kameron McGusty to transfer from Oklahoma

          11:54 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma sophomore guard Kameron McGusty announced Monday that he will be transferring from the Sooners.

          McGusty, who started 25 games over the past two seasons, averaged eight points a game this year.

          McGusty is the third Sooner to leave the program since Oklahoma was knocked out of the NCAA tournament in the first round by Rhode Island.

          Freshman point guard Trae Young left to enter the NBA draft, while reserve guard Jordan Shepherd said he would be transferring, too.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.