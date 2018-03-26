UT Arlington has fired coach Scott Cross, the school announced Monday.

Cross' staff will also not be retained, the school said.

"We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men's basketball program that operates with honor and integrity," athletic director Jim Baker said in a statement. "In order to align the program's direction with the University's objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately."

Cross was in charge of the Mavericks for 12 seasons after spending eight seasons as an assistant coach and three seasons as a player. He won 72 games over the past three seasons, including a Sun Belt regular-season title in 2016-17. The team was 21-13 this past season.

UT Arlington went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 2008 when it was in the Southland Conference, and Cross guided the program through moves to the WAC and Sun Belt. He had just two seasons with conference records below .500 -- including the NCAA tournament season.

Cross ends his UT Arlington career as the program's leader in coaching victories.