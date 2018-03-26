Michael Porter Jr.'s season at Missouri is finished, and Jay Williams says while Porter will be a lottery pick, he showed professionalism by keeping the spotlight on his team. (3:51)

Michael Porter Jr.'s college career at Missouri lasted a grand total of 53 minutes.

The 6-foot-10 forward, who missed most of the season due to a back injury, announced via Instagram on Monday afternoon that he will enter the NBA draft.

"After talking it over with my coaches and my family, I'd like to announce I'm declaring for the 2018 NBA draft," Porter said via social media.

Porter played just two minutes in the season opener and later had back surgery. There was speculation that he wouldn't play again this season, but he decided to come back and played two games: one in the SEC tournament and one in the NCAA tourney.

Porter looked rusty in both, making just nine of 29 shots from the field and three of 10 from beyond the arc. He did, however, grab 18 rebounds in the two losses.

Multiple NBA executives told ESPN that Porter, who was considered to be in the mix for the top overall pick prior to the season, is still likely to be drafted in the top 10 -- and he could even go in the top five. That will largely depend on the medical information gathered prior to the draft.