After rewriting men's college basketball history, UMBC has rewritten the contract of head coach Ryan Odom, the school announced Monday.

Details of Odom's amended contract were not revealed, but he has agreed in principle to remain at the suburban Maryland school for the foreseeable future.

Odom figured to be a hot commodity on the coaching market this offseason after his Retrievers became the first No. 16 seed in the men's NCAA tournament to beat a No. 1 seed when UMBC rolled past overall top seed Virginia 74-54 for a school-record 25th victory.

"We're going to put something on the table that will be really good for where we're at," UMBC athletic director Tim Hall told ESPN's Jeff Goodman earlier this month. "We're going to do everything in our power to incentivize him to stay here."

Hall succeeded in that endeavor, saying "with great enthusiasm" in a statement released Monday that Odom "will remain on Hilltop Circle and continue to build on the season's remarkable success."

Odom, the son of former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom, had completed his second year of what was a seven-year deal that paid him $230,000 per season in base salary.

UMBC's magical run, which began with a buzzer-beating victory over Vermont to win the America East tournament, ended with a loss to Kansas State in the round of 32.

And while the Retrievers will lose three key seniors in leading scorers Jairus Lyles and K.J. Maura, along with Jourdan Grant, they at least will retain their top dog.