Seth Greenberg reacts to Pittsburgh's expected hiring of Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel and explains why Jay Williams would be a good candidate to replace Capel. (0:54)

Pittsburgh is expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Capel as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Capel, 43, has worked under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke for the past seven seasons, establishing himself as one of the best recruiters in college basketball. The Blue Devils have landed the No. 1 class in the country in four of the past five seasons, with Capel the top recruiter on staff.

Capel also spent five seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma and four seasons as the head coach at VCU. At Oklahoma, Capel led the Sooners to two NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2009 with Blake Griffin. Capel went to one NCAA tournament with VCU in 2004.

Capel replaces Kevin Stallings, who was fired after two seasons at the helm. Stallings went 16-17 in his first year with the Panthers but finished 8-24 this season and didn't win an ACC game.