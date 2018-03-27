LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Former Toronto Raptors coach Darrell Walker has been hired as the coach at Arkansas-Little Rock.

Walker's hiring follows the firing of former coach Wes Flanigan this month after a school-record 25 losses by the Trojans. Walker, 57, most recently spent two seasons as the coach at Division II Clark Atlanta University, where he was 45-18.

He coached the Raptors from 1996 to 1998 and the Washington Wizards in 2000, also working as an assistant for three other NBA teams and coaching the WNBA's Washington Mystics.

The Trojans finished 30-5 in during the 2015-16 under current Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, defeating Purdue as a 12th seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Sun Belt Conference school was 7-25 this season, the most losses for the school in 88 seasons of playing basketball.