Loyola (MD) is expected to hire Georgia Tech assistant Tavaras Hardy as its next head basketball coach, sources told ESPN.

Hardy has worked under Josh Pastner with the Yellow Jackets for the past two seasons, after spending three years at Georgetown and seven at Northwestern. He has recruited the likes of Jessie Govan and Paul White while at Georgetown, and Drew Crawford and JerShon Cobb at Northwestern.

The Chicago native played at Northwestern, earning All-Big Ten honors on two occasions.

Hardy replaces G.G. Smith, son of Tubby, who was fired after five seasons. He failed to finish .500 or better in any of his five seasons at the helm.