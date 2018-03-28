Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has received a vote of confidence from the Tigers' new athletic director.

Allen Greene told WJOX-FM in Birmingham on Wednesday that it's "absolutely" his intention to stand by Pearl barring further developments from the FBI or NCAA.

Auburn hired a Birmingham law firm to conduct a review of Pearl's program after former associate head coach Chuck Person was arrested on federal corruption charges.

Person is charged with accepting money in exchange for promising to steer Auburn players to a financial adviser when they turn pro.

Greene, who was hired in January, said Pearl "feels like he's done nothing wrong."

The AD added that he doesn't "have a reason to do anything other than what we've been doing and supporting him and his student-athletes."

Auburn won a share of its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title since 1999.