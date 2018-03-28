Oklahoma State announced an extension Wednesday for coach Mike Boynton through the 2023-24 season.

The two-year extension to the original five-year contract increases Boynton's annual salary from $1 million this past season to $1.6 million next season with a $125,000 increase for each subsequent year. Boynton just completed his first season as Oklahoma State's head coach after previously serving as an assistant.

"I want to first thank [athletic director Mike] Holder, president Burns Hargis and the OSU Board of Regents," Boynton said in a statement. "One year ago they provided me with the opportunity of a lifetime. They believed in me, and their leap of faith is greatly appreciated. Today's announcement signifies another level of commitment -- a commitment to our staff, our program and our unified vision of what Cowboy basketball can become."

After being tabbed to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason, the Cowboys finished the season on a roll, becoming the first team during the regular season to sweep Kansas under Bill Self.

After narrowly missing an NCAA tournament bid, Oklahoma State advanced to the third round of the NIT.

"I am more excited than ever for what the possibilities are for this program," Boynton said. "Together, we will get back to the top of the college basketball mountain and bring a championship to Stillwater."