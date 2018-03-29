Duke-bound Zion Williamson, who has become the most well-known high school basketball player due to his acrobatic and powerful dunks, suffered a thumb injury late in the second half of the McDonald's All-American Game on Wednesday night.

Williamson drove to the basket, lost control of the ball and put down his right hand to brace his fall. Williamson clutched his thumb on the bench, then was taken to the locker room to be examined. He did not return and finished the game with eight points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.

The family released a statement after the game saying Williamson will see a personal orthopedist on Thursday upon returning home to South Carolina.

One of his teammates, Nazreon Reid, told ESPN that it looked as though Williamson dislocated his thumb.

Williamson is ranked second in the country by ESPN. He was part of a Duke recruiting class that also includes top-ranked R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish (ESPN, No. 3) and fellow McDonald's All-American Tre Jones.

Barrett told ESPN that Williamson had already left the locker room by the time the team got back after the game ended.