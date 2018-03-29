LOMBARD, Ill. -- Daryl Thomas, who was a starter on the Indiana Hoosiers' 1987 NCAA basketball championship team, has died aged 52.

Thomas had been the basketball coach at Montini Catholic High School in suburban Chicago since 2015. The school says Thomas died Wednesday from a heart attack.

Thomas was a Chicago-area high school star before going to Indiana, where he won All-Big Ten First Team recognition as the Hoosiers won their fifth national title during his senior season. He threw the pass to Keith Smart for the game-winning jump shot against Syracuse in the championship game.

The 6-foot-7 forward later played professionally overseas, then returned to Chicago and started youth coaching. Survivors include his wife and three children.