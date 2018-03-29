Jay Williams explains how well the Ramblers are playing and why they continue to prove doubters wrong en route to a Final Four appearance. (1:24)

SAN ANTONIO -- Loyola-Chicago's run to the Final Four has taken another wild turn, as members of the team got the chance to meet Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who encouraged the Ramblers to "win it" ahead of Saturday's national semifinal matchup against Michigan.

Loyola-Chicago is staying at the same hotel as the Thunder, who are scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Players said a black Escalade pulled up to the hotel Wednesday night, and Westbrook got out and agreed to take pictures with senior Aundre Jackson and other members of the Ramblers' squad.

"When we saw Russell Westbrook, a few of us took pictures with him," said Jackson, who has made 37 percent of his 3-pointers this season. "He just said, 'What's up?' He was like, 'Good luck, go ahead and win it.'"

Added Aher Uguak, a New Mexico transfer sitting out this season due to transfer rules: "Everyone's jaws dropped. It's crazy to see one of your idols in front of you and just to see he's a really cool dude and just a regular guy also."

That's not the only celebrity the team has encountered during this rally.

Rap superstar Drake sent a direct message to Donte Ingram -- who only joined Twitter last week after Chance the Rapper mentioned him in a tweet. Drake congratulated the team, telling Ingram he wanted to attend the Final Four but could not fit the trip into his schedule.

Jackson said his team has earned the hype based on how they've played this season.

"It's been crazy, but I think we deserve all this attention, so we work hard for it," Jackson said. "And now that we got it, we just gotta continue to block it out whenever it's time to lock in."