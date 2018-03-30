SAN ANTONIO -- Yante Maten of Georgia had 17 points and 9 rebounds in 19 minutes, Desi Rodriguez of Seton Hall added 16 points, and the West survived a late charge to beat the East 98-94 in the Reese's College All-Star Game on Friday.

Maten was named the West's player of the game. George King of Colorado scored 21 points and earned player-of-the-game honors for the East.

The game is a showcase for collegiate players who are not expected to be selected in the NBA draft but still are considered pro prospects.

San Antonio native Ben Lammers of Georgia Tech electrified the small crowd at the Alamodome -- host of the Final Four -- with four points, including a dunk, in his first four minutes. Lammers finished with 6 points, 3 blocks, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Jordan Howard of Central Arkansas added 17 points for the East, and Marcus Foster of Creighton had 13.

Foster's 3-pointer pulled the East within 94-92 with 32 seconds left. Trae Bell-Haynes of Vermont made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win for the West.

Bell-Haynes finished with 13 points and eight assists.