On the back of Moe Wagner, Michigan ends Loyola's dream run

Michigan guard Jordan Poole is off the mark with a 3-pointer, but Moritz Wagner rises up for the putback tip in and a foul. (0:21)

SAN ANTONIO -- Moritz Wagner was asked on Friday afternoon about how he would go into Saturday's Final Four game against Loyola-Chicago, what sort of mindset. After the stock response about how it doesn't change regardless of opponent, the Michigan forward offered a summation.

"Aggressive and confident as always, and we see what happens," he said.

Well, what happened is Wagner came out and dominated Loyola-Chicago.

Moe Wagner was nearly unstoppable with a double-double in Michigan's Final Four win over Loyola-Chicago. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

And what happened is Michigan is now playing for a national title on Monday night after coming back to beat the Ramblers, 69-57.

Wagner finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, excellent numbers to be sure, but even bigger when you consider the rest of the team shot 4-for-23 in the first half and Wagner was the only source of both offense and rebounding for the Wolverines for long stretches.

Down three with under seven minutes left, Wagner caught the ball in the post, dribbled out to the 3-point line and buried a 3 that would tie the game. Loyola Chicago would never be even again. After forcing a couple of turnovers by Cameron Krutwig, Wagner got a layup to extend the lead to four ... and then got a tip dunk and foul ... and then made a layup ... and then hit a 3-pointer.

By the time Wagner's personal 10-4 run ended, Michigan was up eight and the Wolverines had finally ended Loyola's Cinderella run.

All season, Wagner has been something of a harbinger for Michigan's offense. When he plays well -- 21 points against Texas A&M, 20 points in the Big Ten tournament against Nebraska, 27 points at Michigan State back in January -- the Wolverines are at their best offensively. When he's struggling, Michigan's offense can bog down. It bogged down on Saturday night for the first 20-plus minutes, but Wagner continued to attack. He couldn't find openings with his usual pick-and-pop routine, so he went after the ball on the offensive glass. He drove to the basket when his outside shot wasn't there.

Editor's Picks Moe Wagner's Michigan career really is a dream come true As a teenager in Germany in 2013, Moe Wagner watched Michigan play in the Final Four and imagined himself one day playing for the Wolverines. His star performance in the Final Four on Saturday has Michigan one win from a national championship.

Ranking the all-time NCAA tournament Cinderellas Many NCAA tournament teams have been fitted for glass slippers and Loyola-Chicago's run is among the most memorable, but where does the Ramblers' Final Four trip stack up with other great Cinderellas?

Loyola-Chicago will need to find new go-to scorers for another tourney run It's unrealistic to expect Loyola-Chicago to get back to the Final Four, but the Ramblers' returning personnel will make them tourney contenders again. 2 Related

Wagner bought Michigan time until the rest of the Wolverines arrived in San Antonio for the game. Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had perhaps their worst games of the season, while the Wolverines shot 2-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half as a team.

But every time it looked like Loyola could pull away and really put separation between them and Michigan, there was Wagner.

And there was Wagner, with less than 90 seconds left in the game, diving into press row for a loose ball. While climbing back onto the court, he high-fived the TBS crew.

He knew the game was in the bag by that point.

Wagner knew he carried Michigan to the title game.