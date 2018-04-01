Eric Paschall hits a deep 3-pointer that gives Villanova 14 for the game, a Final Four record for 3-pointers made. (0:15)

SAN ANTONIO -- Saturday night was historic for Villanova.

The Wildcats set the Final Four record for 3-pointers made in a game en route to a 95-79 win over Kansas and a spot in Monday's national championship game against Michigan. Villanova tied the record in the first half and broke it within the first minute of the second half. They finished with 18 made 3-pointers.

So, historic, absolutely.

But here's the best part: it wasn't even Villanova's best shooting game this month.

Villanova shot 45 percent from 3-point range in its Final Four win over Kansas. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Villanova has already shot a better percentage from behind the arc twice in the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats went 14-for-27 (51.9 percent) from 3-point range against Radford in the first round and then went for 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) against West Virginia in the Sweet 16. They also made 17 3-pointers they made against Alabama in the second round.

In other words: while it might have been historic, it wasn't that far out of the ordinary for Villanova.

This is what the Wildcats do.

They've now hit 15 or more 3-pointers in a game 11 times this season. They've shot 50 percent or better seven times this season.

"We have confidence to take some 3s, but even if we miss we don't worry about that," junior Mikal Bridges said last week.

Nearly every player on Villanova has the greenest of lights offensively. The Wildcats have six players who shoot 38.5 percent or better from 3-point range, five players who have made at least 50 3-pointers this season. Another player that doesn't fit either category, Eric Paschall, made four 3-pointers against Kansas on Saturday.

Villanova went 4-for-24 from 3 against Texas Tech last weekend, but the Wildcats didn't stray from what they do. They're going to shoot 3-pointers and more often than not, they're going to make 3-pointers.

"Catch to shoot. And [Coach Jay Wright] gets on us if we don't catch to shoot," redshirt freshman Omari Spellman said last week. "We just go by the same, shoot 'em up, sleep in the streets. And it's worked for us so far.

"It doesn't excuse terrible shots. It definitely gives us confidence to shoot the ball when we feel that we're open and make plays. It gives us a lot of freedom offensively. And that's what coach wants."

This season, Kansas has built itself on shooting the ball from the perimeter, using four guards and looking to create issues for opponents with quickness and speed. And the Jayhawks still got shot out of the building from the opening minute.

Villanova made three 3-pointers in a 73-second span in the opening three minutes, and buried another one before the first media timeout. Four in a row in a two-minute, 15-second span midway through the first half. Three in a row in a one-minute, 49-second span late in the first half.

The onslaught continued whenever Kansas looked ready to make a run in the second half. The Jayhawks came out of halftime with energy, but Paschall's record-breaking 3 to beat the shot-clock buzzer deflated them almost immediately.

Deflating seems like a good word to describe the feeling opponents have when Villanova makes a couple of 3-pointers in a row and it's clear the Wildcats' patented avalanche of points is coming.

The last time Villanova was in the Final Four, it shot 61.1 percent from 3-point range and beat Oklahoma by 44.

It's just the Villanova way.

Saturday was another example, but it certainly wasn't an anomaly.