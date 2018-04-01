SAN ANTONIO -- Villanova tied the Final Four mark for most 3-pointers made in a game against Kansas on Saturday -- in the first half -- before breaking the record early in the second frame.

The Wildcats made 13 of 26 3-pointers in the first half, jumping out to a 47-32 lead on Kansas. Villanova scored just eight of its points from inside the arc. Seven different players made at least one 3-pointer in the first half, with five players hitting multiple 3-pointers.

Eric Paschall then hit the record-breaker with 19:00 to play in the second half.

UNLV had held the record since 1987, making 13 3-pointers against Indiana.

Villanova ranks third nationally in 3-pointers made per game, at 11.5, while also ranking No. 19 nationally in 3-point percentage, making 40 percent of its attempts. The Wildcats, despite making just four 3-pointers against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight last weekend, have now made 61 3-pointers in 4½ Final Four games.

"Coach has a lot of confidence in us, and we have a confidence in each other to go out there and make shots, no matter where they are," junior guard Jalen Brunson said last weekend.

The winner of Villanova vs. Kansas will face Michigan in Monday's national championship game.