Michigan soars into the title game on a 14-game winning streak, but Villanova is a Vegas favorite with no obvious weakness. (0:51)

Villanova has dismantled every team in its path this NCAA tournament. Should the Wildcats beat Michigan by at least 10 points in Monday's title game, Villanova would be the first team in history to win every tournament game by double figures.

The tournament has tipped off. Your picks are locked in. It's time to find out how your bracket is holding up. Check your brackets

In the Wildcats' way is the Wolverines, with the combo of Moe Wagner and a maddening defense. How will it all end?

If you believe our experts, Villanova is on its way to another title.