Donte DiVincenzo scores a national championship-record 31 points off the bench to claim most outstanding player and lead Villanova to another title. (1:10)

SAN ANTONIO -- As soon as his 3-pointer went through the net to push Villanova's lead to 18 points with less than eight minutes left, Donte DiVincenzo turned and winked at the crowd -- former Wildcats star Josh Hart, in particular.

Later, as the clock wound down for Villanova's second national title in three years, DiVincenzo looked over to Hart and said, "Another one."

"Me and him competed everyday for the last two years, and I knew he was proud," DiVincenzo said.

DiVincenzo, a sophomore guard from Delaware, came off the bench to finish with 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting in a 79-62 win over Michigan and was named most outstanding player at the Final Four. His 31 points were the most ever off the bench in a national title game.

"Honestly, it was a credit to these guys up here," DiVincenzo said in the postgame news conference, alongside Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. "They did a great job of making it difficult for Jalen and Mikal, and they were just making the right play. They were trying to be aggressive and they were finding me. And Omari was setting great screens and getting me open."

Villanova struggled offensively early, with Michigan jumping out to a seven-point lead. Jalen Brunson score the first four points for Villanova, but couldn't get anything going after that. DiVincenzo consistently came to the rescue and kept the Wildcats in the game, scoring 18 first-half points.

"When you're knocking down shots like that and you're feeling it offensively, it just brings a different type of energy," he said.

Starting the second half on the bench, DiVincenzo was subbed in after just 52 seconds. He picked up where he left off in the first half, scoring 11 straight Villanova points midway through the half.

"When he came off and hit those 3s, we could not answer," Michigan coach John Beilein said. "I wish we would have maybe gone out and doubled him or something. ... But he still made some really long shots that I don't think there's a defense for."

DiVincenzo's back-to-back 3-pointers with 8:50 left and 7:58 left, respectively, ended Michigan's hopes for a comeback and set Villanova up for another title. The second one was the highlight. He pulled up in transition for a contested 3-pointer from about 23 feet.

"I've seen him take those shots in practice all the time," freshman Collin Gillespie said. "I've seen him take that shot so many times, we have full confidence in him to take that shot and when he got hot, we kept giving him the ball."

DiVincenzo has been Villanova's sixth man for most of the season, but averaged 13.0 points coming off the bench. He took his game to a new level in the NCAA tournament, hitting double-figures on four occasions -- including five 3-pointers against Alabama in the second round.

With Bridges probably heading to the NBA, and Brunson and potentially Spellman following him, DiVincenzo could become the go-to-guy on next season's Villanova team.

If he can crack the starting lineup, of course.

"Hopefully," DiVincenzo said. "Might have to talk to coach about that."

ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.