        <
        >

          Villanova title frenzy sees fans climbing poles, setting small fire

          play
          Huge fire erupts during Villanova championship celebration (0:38)

          Villanova fans go crazy with a second championship in the last three years. (0:38)

          1:11 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Villanova University students have flooded the streets around campus to celebrate their team's 79-62 win over Michigan in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

          As soon as the game finished Monday night, fans streamed out into the streets, cheering and chanting.

          In anticipation of celebrations, light poles around the university had been greased, but that didn't stop some fans from climbing them anyway.

          News helicopter video showed a small fire being set in the street and students gathered around, with some trying to jump over the flames. Students could be seen climbing trees and grabbing branches to add fuel to the fire. Police later began to move people away from the flames.

          There was no immediate word on any arrests.

          It's Villanova's second national championship in three years.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.