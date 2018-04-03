Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo lights up Michigan with a career-high 31 points -- a national title game record for scoring off the bench -- as the Wildcats claim their second championship in three years. (1:10)

A Twitter account attributed to Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, the most outstanding player of Monday night's national title game, has been deleted.

As DiVincenzo was on his way to scoring a career-high 31 points in the Wildcats' victory over Michigan, his sudden celebrity led some on social media to look up his account. What they found was less than flattering.

The account, which had more than 17,000 tweets and was mostly active when DiVincenzo was in high school, contained at least five tweets that used the N-word. Other tweets used derogatory terms for gay people.

After the game, Villanova's basketball account tweeted that DiVincenzo's account had been hacked.

"None of the statements attributed to Donte are his," part of the school's statement said.

The phrasing came off as odd because no tweets came from DiVincenzo's account on Monday. In fact, the last tweet from the account was dated June 2016. The statement itself was later deleted, and DiVincenzo's account was wiped.

Donte DiVincenzo came off the bench to score 31 points Monday and lift Nova to its second title in three seasons, making him an easy winner for most outstanding player in the Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo, who is white, said after the game that the account was indeed his, but he didn't remember using the racially charged word.

DiVincenzo's 31 points were the most by a sixth man off the bench in a national title game.