Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-6 center who missed most of the 2017-18 season with a shoulder injury, announced Wednesday that he'll return to Central Florida for his senior year.

Fall was limited to just 16 games this past season before being shut down for good in January. He averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

"It left a feeling of unfinished business," Fall said. "This is not the way I want to leave this school. I came here to do something big. I feel like before I leave here, I gotta leave my mark.

"That's what really weighed into my decision to stay."

Last season, Fall explored leaving school for the NBA draft before ultimately deciding to return.