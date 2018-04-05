Siena is investigating the men's basketball program after receiving allegations of discriminatory conduct.

The school released a statement on Thursday night, saying it has retained an independent law firm to assist college officials in the inquiry.

"The investigation was initiated when the college received an allegation of discriminatory conduct," the statement said. "The scope of our investigation has since broadened. Siena is committed to conducting a fair, thorough and impartial investigation and must do so in confidence to protect the rights of all involved and preserve the integrity of the inquiry. An update will be issued to the college community and the public at the conclusion of the investigation."

The Albany Times Union reported that head coach Jimmy Patsos verbally abused a team student-manager who has a mental disorder, referring to the student as "the next Unabomber." The newspaper also reported that the investigation is also examining whether Patsos or other coaches improperly withheld per diem payments from players and team aides.

A source told ESPN that Patsos, who has three years remaining on his deal, is expected to release a statement on Friday at 4 p.m.

Patsos took over as the Siena head coach in 2013 and is 77-92 in five seasons at the helm. The Saints finished just 8-24 this past season. Prior to his arrival at Siena, Patsos was the head coach at Loyola (Md.) for nine seasons. A former Gary Williams assistant at Maryland, Patsos has a career record of 222-227.