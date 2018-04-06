TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller could face a $1 million penalty if he is charged with a crime or commits a major NCAA violation, according to amendments to his contract approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The amendment is in addition to a clause in Miller's current contract, which would require him to return $300,000 and any bonuses if he's found guilty of major or repetitive NCAA violations.

Miller, 49, earns about $2.6 million in annual compensation, not including performance bonuses, under a contract that runs through May 2022. He is scheduled to receive $100,000 raises in base pay in each of the next three years of the deal.

The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that the $1 million penalty would come from Miller's longevity bonus, which is currently about $4.1 million and was established by an Arizona booster in 2014. Miller is scheduled to receive the bonus in May 2020.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Friday that the regents also added a provision detailing Miller's obligations as a "responsible employee" under Title IX, which includes reporting requirements, cooperation with investigations and participation in Title IX training.

The Title IX language will also be added to all of the school's coaching contracts, said Laura Todd Johnson, the university's vice president for legal affairs and general counsel.

The changes comes in the wake of an ESPN story that said Miller and a sports agent discussed a $100,000 payment to Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton, and seven months after the FBI arrested assistant coach Book Richardson as part of a larger investigation of corruption in college basketball. Miller vehemently denied the report.

The penalty would come in the form of the loss of a portion of his longevity fund shares. Miller could lose all his shares if he is fired for cause. The amendment means he could be penalized even if he remains on the job.

Miller, who is under contract through the 2021-22 season, agreed to the changes, said athletic director Dave Heeke.

"Sean was supportive of the direction of putting a hard marker on the table, saying, 'I'm willing to stand behind this,''' Heeke said.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach was used in this report.