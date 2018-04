Prentiss Nixon, the Colorado State men's basketball team's leading scorer, announced Friday he'll transfer for his senior year.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Bolingbrook, Illinois, averaged 16.1 points last season.

"After talking it over with my family, AAU & high school coaches, the best decision had to be made for me and my family," he tweeted.

The Rams finished with an 11-24 record.