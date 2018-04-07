Jalen Brunson of national champion Villanova was named the winner of the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball's player of the year.

Brunson edged Devonte Graham of Kansas, Deandre Ayton of Arizona, Marvin Bagley III of Duke and Trae Young of Oklahoma.

The five were invited to Los Angeles for the 42nd annual presentation of the award on Friday night during the College Basketball Awards.

In addition to those five, Keita Bates-Diop of Ohio State, Trevon Bluiett of Xavier, Mikal Bridges of Villanova, Miles Bridges of Michigan State and Jevon Carter of West Virginia were named to the Wooden Award All-American team announced Wednesday.

Voting took place March 12-19 during the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament.