        <
        >

          Sooners land transfer combo guard Miles Reynolds

          3:17 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          With star freshman Trae Young moving on to the NBA draft, the Oklahoma Sooners have been aggressively looking for grad transfers to help replace him.

          On Saturday, they picked up combo guard Miles Reynolds from Pacific. Because he's a grad transfer, Reynolds will be eligible next season.

          In addition to losing Young, the Sooners have also lost guards Kam McGusty and Jordan Shepherd, who both said they are transferring to other schools. That has left Oklahoma thin in the backcourt heading into next season.

          Reynolds averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 assists per game for Pacific last season. He previously played for St. Louis before going to Pacific.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.