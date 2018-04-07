With star freshman Trae Young moving on to the NBA draft, the Oklahoma Sooners have been aggressively looking for grad transfers to help replace him.

On Saturday, they picked up combo guard Miles Reynolds from Pacific. Because he's a grad transfer, Reynolds will be eligible next season.

In addition to losing Young, the Sooners have also lost guards Kam McGusty and Jordan Shepherd, who both said they are transferring to other schools. That has left Oklahoma thin in the backcourt heading into next season.

Reynolds averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 assists per game for Pacific last season. He previously played for St. Louis before going to Pacific.