Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura will return for his junior season, according to the school.

Hachimura is ranked as the No. 58 prospect in the ESPN Top 100 but is considered to have significant potential for improvement. He is projected as the No. 14 pick in ESPN's 2019 mock draft.

"I appreciate everything I have learned from the coaching staff and look forward to learning more and growing my game," Hachimura said. "I'm excited to have another season with my teammates in front of Zag nation."

After playing 4.6 minutes per game as a freshman, Hachimura averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game as a sophomore, shooting 61 percent from 2-point range and 19 percent from 3. He was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team.

The power forward showed significant improvement throughout the season, demonstrating impressive scoring instincts to go along with his strong physical tools. He has a chiseled 225-pound frame, a 7-foot-2 wingspan, big hands and good athletic ability.

NBA scouts will want to see Hachimura develop his perimeter shooting in his junior season, as he made just 5 of 26 3-point attempts last season. The fact that he knocked down 80 percent of his free throws is encouraging in that regard, though. Hachimura will also look to show improvement in his decision-making, confidence and overall feel for the game, as he is still at an early stage of his development relative to his peers after coming to the United States from Japan as an 18-year-old.