Five-star senior E.J. Montgomery committed to Kentucky on Monday morning, sources told ESPN.

Montgomery was expected to meet with the Kentucky staff on Sunday night. His choice of Kentucky was first reported by 247Sports.com.

Montgomery, who decommitted from Auburn the same day the initial FBI investigation went public last September, was also heavily pursued by Vanderbilt and Duke.

Ranked No. 16 in the ESPN 100, the 6-foot-10 Montgomery was the second-highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2018 class. He averaged 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Atlanta Celtics on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit last spring and summer.

Kentucky now has four five-star prospects in the fold for its 2018 class, as Montgomery joins Keldon Johnson (No. 6), Immanuel Quickley (No. 17) and Tyler Herro (No. 25). The Wildcats and Duke are the only two schools in the country with four five-star players in the 2018 class.

Kentucky coach John Calipari will have plenty of depth and versatility in the front court next season. Along with Montgomery down low and Johnson on the wing, Calipari can look to returnees Jarred Vanderbilt, P.J. Washington, Nick Richards, Wenyen Gabriel and Sacha Killeya-Jones.

Kentucky is still looking for another guard in the class, with potential reclassifier Ashton Hagans atop the Wildcats' list.

Kevin Knox has already declared his intentions to enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo are expected to do the same.