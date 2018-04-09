Northwestern has picked up a commitment from one of the top grad transfers on the market, Evansville guard Ryan Taylor.

"The connection I made with Chris Collins and the staff was huge," Taylor told ESPN. "And it seems like they are really hungry, especially after what happened last year."

Ryan Taylor, right, averaged more than 21 points per game for Evansville and his transfer will leave a huge void on the Aces roster. Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire

The 6-foot-5 Taylor averaged 21.2 points last season for the Aces and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc. Taylor began his career at Ohio University before transferring to Evansville after one season.

Taylor said he also considered Miami, Oregon and Indiana.

Taylor will be eligible to play for Chris Collins and the Wildcats next season and should make an immediate impact. Northwestern finished a disappointing 15-17 this past season after getting to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history in 2017.

"The guys were very accepting, and it felt like the right fit for me," Taylor said.