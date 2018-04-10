SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Mike Brey, the winningest coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history, has signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The new deal begins July 1. The 59-year-old Brey has guided the Fighting Irish to 12 NCAA tournament berths in 18 seasons. This year's team ended up in the NIT after injuries contributed to a 21-15 season.

"My goal has always been to be good enough to retire as the head coach at Notre Dame," Brey said in a statement. "It sure looks like I might be able to pull that off with this extension. I am truly honored and humbled to be the head coach at the University of Notre Dame. ...

"I'm proud of what our program has achieved in the past 18 years and I could not be more excited about what the future holds."

Brey is 403-201 at Notre Dame, having surpassed Digger Phelps in January as the school's all-time wins leader. He has an overall record of 502-252 in 23 seasons as a head coach and is the 13th-longest-tenured coach in Division I.

"Mike Brey has built one of the most consistently successful programs in the country," athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. "And the foundation of that success is a winning culture that develops the members of his teams as both basketball players and young men. He is a perfect fit for Notre Dame and we are excited to have him lead our program well into the future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.