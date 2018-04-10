        <
          Mike Brey, Notre Dame agree to extension through 2024-25

          12:39 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Mike Brey, the winningest coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history, has signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

          The new deal begins July 1. The 59-year-old Brey has guided the Fighting Irish to 12 NCAA tournament berths in 18 seasons. This year's team ended up in the NIT after injuries contributed to a 21-15 season.

          "My goal has always been to be good enough to retire as the head coach at Notre Dame," Brey said in a statement. "It sure looks like I might be able to pull that off with this extension. I am truly honored and humbled to be the head coach at the University of Notre Dame. ...

          "I'm proud of what our program has achieved in the past 18 years and I could not be more excited about what the future holds."

          Brey is 403-201 at Notre Dame, having surpassed Digger Phelps in January as the school's all-time wins leader. He has an overall record of 502-252 in 23 seasons as a head coach and is the 13th-longest-tenured coach in Division I.

          "Mike Brey has built one of the most consistently successful programs in the country," athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. "And the foundation of that success is a winning culture that develops the members of his teams as both basketball players and young men. He is a perfect fit for Notre Dame and we are excited to have him lead our program well into the future."

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

