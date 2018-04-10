CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, it was announced Tuesday.

Larranaga, 68, has a 161-79 record in seven seasons at Miami, including 75-49 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He has led the Hurricanes to four NCAA tournaments, including two trips to the Sweet 16.

"Coach Larranaga is an integral part of our athletics department's success, and he continues to demonstrate year after year that he is one of the best basketball coaches in the nation," athletic director Blake James said in a statement.

The extension comes months after an FBI investigation into college basketball became public and raised questions about Larranaga's relationship with Adidas, which has a sponsorship deal with the school. Larranaga says he did nothing wrong.

"We are excited about the direction in which our program is headed," Larranaga said. "This contract extension is a strong indication that we have the support of the university to continue the winning tradition and culture we have built."

The Hurricanes went 22-10 in 2017-18 and lost to Loyola of Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Their two best players, sophomore Bruce Brown Jr. and freshman Lonnie Walker IV, have decided to turn pro.

