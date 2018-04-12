WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Forward Evan Boudreaux has decided to play his final two seasons of basketball at Purdue.

He joins the Boilermakers after graduating in three years from Dartmouth and will have two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-8 Illinois native will be eligible to play this fall.

Boudreaux played his first two seasons with the Big Green and averaged 17.6 points and 9.5 rebounds in 54 games. He sat out last season after announcing his intention to transfer.

Thursday's announcement comes one day after 6-foot-10 forward Jacquil Taylor told coach Matt Painter he would transfer after earning his degree in May.

Painter says Boudreaux can stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting.