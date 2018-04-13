        <
        >

          John Engler: Michigan State regrets response to rape lawsuit

          12:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LANSING, Mich. -- John Engler, the interim president at Michigan State, says he regrets the school's response to a woman filing a federal rape lawsuit against the university.

          Engler said Friday that the school "provided an unnecessary amount of detail" -- a response that he added was viewed by some as "violating privacy expectations." He faced a roomful of protesters, parents and sexual assault survivors of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar during a university board meeting.

          A woman sued the school and its counseling center Monday, saying that counselors discouraged her from filing a police report after three Michigan State basketball players allegedly raped her in 2015.

          The federal lawsuit is the latest development in a scandal rocking the university. The school is being investigated for failing to stop Nassar from molesting female patients.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.