Georgetown has landed arguably the best transfer on the market in N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven.

The 7-foot native of Turkey decided to leave N.C. State after a sophomore season in which he averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Upon leaving, he contemplated turning pro for the second consecutive season.

However, Yurtseven told ESPN on Monday that he has signed with Georgetown, and sources close to the skilled big man said that learning from one of the best centers in NBA history, Patrick Ewing, is one of the reasons why he chose to play for the Hoyas.

"I needed a big-man coach and don't think anybody is better than Patrick Ewing when it comes to the experience he has as a player," Yurtseven said.

Yurtseven will have to sit out next season as a transfer and then will have two years of eligibility.

Earlier in the day, Georgetown also got a commitment from incoming freshman James Akinjo -- a Top 100 player who was previously signed with UConn before the Huskies fired Kevin Ollie.