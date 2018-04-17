Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles has received a one-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday.

"Tim and his staff did an outstanding job this season with 22 wins and 13 Big Ten Conference victories," athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. "That type of performance certainly merits an extension of Tim's contract as the leader of our men's basketball program.

"I have been very impressed with the energy and passion Tim provides for the Nebraska men's basketball program, as well as his commitment to his staff and the young men on our team."

Moos had previously announced Miles would be back for a seventh season.

Miles' contract now runs through the 2020-21 season. He is 97-97 with one NCAA tournament appearance in six years.

In a statement, Miles said he appreciated the support from Moos and the university.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.