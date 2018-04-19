Villanova sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo, the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, will declare for the NBA draft without hiring an agent in order to maintain his college eligibility.

DiVencenzo, who came off the bench for the national champion Wildcats this past season, is expected to be a focal point next season with the losses of Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges -- who both announced they will leave early and forgo their remaining year of college eligibility. Wildcats big man Omari Spellman also announced he will test the NBA's draft process, but hasn't signed with an agent.

Donte DiVincenzo, who had 31 points Villanova's national title game win over Michigan, will declare for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent to preserve his college eligibility. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds this past season, and erupted for 31 points in the national title game victory over Michigan.

"Donte has consistently improved in his time at Villanova through dedication and a commitment to our core values," Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement on Thursday. "His play this season has created a unique opportunity for him to receive feedback from NBA teams in the draft process. We support Donte fully and our staff will work together with him and his family to help him assess the next step in his basketball career."

Multiple NBA executives told ESPN that DiVincenzo is a likely second-round pick who could slip into the latter part of the first round. He will likely be invited to the NBA draft combine in Chicago next month.

Villanova announced that juniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschall will return to the Wildcats for their final season of eligibility in 2018-19.