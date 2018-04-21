MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis forward Karim Sameh Azab says he has been diagnosed with leukemia lymphoma and has started treatment.

Azab wrote Saturday morning on Twitter that he found out about the cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago and wanted to spread the word. He asked for prayers in his journey.

Memphis announced in March that Azab had started medical treatment for an unspecified illness.

Tubby Smith, who was fired in March, told The Commercial Appeal that Azab first said he had discomfort in a shoulder going into the American Athletic Conference tournament. Smith says he learned of Azab's diagnosis after his firing.

Azab is a 6-foot-10, 270-pound sophomore from Giza, Egypt, who played 15 games this past season coming off the bench.