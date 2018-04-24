Milwaukee's top three scorers from the 2017-18 season were granted their releases from the program, the school announced Monday.

Junior guards Jeremiah Bell (14.1 points per game) and Brock Stull (13.4 ppg) and sophomore forward Bryce Nze (10.3 ppg) will be allowed to "pursue and explore other basketball and academic opportunities," the school said in a statement.

"Our staff wishes this group of players nothing but the best," coach Pat Baldwin said in the statement. "We never like to see players leave, but each student-athlete has a unique set of circumstances and feels what is best for them is somewhere else. As they all wish to pursue options at the high-major level, we do want to thank them for their contributions to the Milwaukee basketball program."

Milwaukee finished 16-17 last season, fifth in the Horizon League standings. The Panthers advanced to the conference tournament semifinals before losing to eventual champion Wright State 59-53.