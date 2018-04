Here's the schedule for the 2019 NCAA tournament. Check out Joe Lunardi's Bracketology for an early look at the field.

Round Location Date Selection Sunday March 17 First Four Dayton, Ohio March 19-20 First, second rounds Hartford, Conn. March 21, 23 First, second rounds Salt Lake City March 21, 23 First, second rounds Des Moines, Iowa March 21, 23 First, second rounds Jacksonville, Fla. March 21, 23 First, second rounds Tulsa, Okla. March 22, 24 First, second rounds Columbus, Ohio March 22, 24 First, second rounds Columbia, S.C. March 22, 24 First, second rounds San Jose, Calif. March 22, 24 South Regional Louisville, Ky. March 28, 30 West Regional Anaheim, Calif. March 28, 30 East Regional Washington March 29, 31 Midwest Regional Kansas City, Mo. March 29, 31 Final Four, national championship Minneapolis April 6, 8