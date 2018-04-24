AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State has added Colorado State transfer Prentiss Nixon, a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game as a junior last season for the Rams.

Nixon also hit 152 3-pointers in three seasons at Colorado State. He will sit out next season and be eligible to play in 2019-20, coach Steve Prohm said Tuesday.

The addition of Nixon, even if only for one season, would help bolster the Cyclones in the event that star point guard Lindell Wigginton bolts for the NBA. Wigginton is unlikely to be drafted this spring, but that could change next year if he returns to school and builds on an impressive freshman campaign.

Former Virginia guard-forward Marial Shayok will also sit next season at Iowa State under NCAA transfer rules.