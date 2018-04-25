        <
          Loyola-Chicago rewards Porter Moser with new deal through 2025-26

          6:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- Loyola-Chicago has rewarded coach Porter Moser with a new contract through the 2025-26 season for a captivating Final Four run.

          The school announced the deal Wednesday. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

          Moser -- 121-111 in seven seasons at Loyola -- endured losing records his first three years. But the Ramblers turned things around in a big way.

          Loyola (32-6) set a program record for victories and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to reach the NCAAs for the first time since a Sweet 16 run in 1985. The Ramblers even turned a lovable 98-year-old nun named Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt into a celebrity on the way to the Final Four.

