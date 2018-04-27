ESPN 100 guard Courtney Ramey, one of the top unsigned seniors in the country, announced his commitment to Texas on Friday afternoon.

Ramey chose the Longhorns over Louisville, the school he decommitted from after Louisville's name surfaced in the ongoing FBI investigation of NCAA men's basketball announced in September. Missouri, South Carolina, SMU, Oklahoma State and others also were involved in the recruiting process over the past few weeks.

Ramey took an official visit to Texas' campus in December, and head coach Shaka Smart conducted an in-home visit with Ramey earlier this month.

A 6-foot-3 point guard from Webster Groves High School in Missouri, Ramey is ranked No. 56 in the ESPN 100 for the 2018 class. He is ranked as the No. 15 point guard in the country, but he had been the fourth-highest-ranked overall prospect still uncommitted.

Matt Coleman returns at the point guard spot for Texas after playing 34.0 minutes per game as a freshman, and fellow double-figure scorer Kerwin Roach II also will start again in the backcourt. With Eric Davis Jr. turning pro and Jacob Young transferring, though, Smart lacked depth and options on the perimeter. Ramey can run the offense or play alongside Coleman, and averaged 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds for Ramey Jets United on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit last spring and summer.

Ramey is Texas' fifth commitment in the 2018 class, joining a group that was ranked No. 13 heading into the week. All five players are considered four-star prospects, with Gerald Liddell, Kamaka Hepa and Jaxson Hayes each ranked in the ESPN 100.