TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State center Ike Obiagu says he is leaving the team and plans to transfer.

The 7-foot freshman from Nigeria made the announcement Sunday on his Twitter account. Obiagu started 14 games last season and led the team in blocked shots with 71, including 25 over the final eight games. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Florida State has lost two players due to transfers. Point guard C.J. Walker left the program last month and transferred to Ohio State. Obiagu didn't say where he was going.

The Seminoles finished 23-12 last season and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993, losing to Michigan in the West Region final.