          Dachon Burke transferring to join Cornhuskers

          4:16 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LINCOLN, Neb. -- Robert Morris guard Dachon Burke is transferring to Nebraska, where he will have two seasons of eligibility after sitting out the 2018-19 season.

          Nebraska coach Tim Miles on Monday announced the addition of Burke, who picked the Cornhuskers over St. John's, Pittsburgh and Marquette.

          Burke was a second-team All-Northeast Conference pick as a sophomore last season. He averaged a team-best 17.6 points and an NEC-leading 2.1 steals per game. Burke had a pair of double-doubles and 11 20-point efforts, including a career-high 29 points against LIU Brooklyn.

          He grew up and played in New Jersey, first for Orange High and then Coastal Academy prep school.

